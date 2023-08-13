Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP-Jana Sena alliance is very strong in Telangana, asserts Purandeswari

The Union Finance Ministry has given instructions to the Mint in Hyderabad to bring out the Rs 100 coin.

Published: 13th August 2023 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2023 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

BJP National General Secretary Daggubati Purandeswari speaking to media person in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

BJP Andhra Pradesh unit chief Daggubati Purandeswari. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State BJP president Daggubati Purandeswari has said the alliance between the Jana Sena Party and the saffron party is strong.

Addressing the party executive meeting virtually on Saturday, she said all leaders should actively participate in the door-to-door campaign to make the Har Ghar Tiranga programme a success across the State as part of Independence Day celebrations and the programme should be organised for three consecutive days.

She congratulated the BJP leaders who strived for the success of protests organised across the State on the issues of sarpanches and diversion of panchayat funds. She also appreciated the sarpanches for attending the protest programme, which was organised under the auspices of the BJP.

She urged the party activists to observe Partition Horrors Remembrance Day on August 14 without fail. The documentary screening on partition horrors and also the candlelight rally should be organised under the auspices of BJYM.

Purandeswari said in honour of former Chief Minister Nandamuri Tarakara Rama Rao, the Centre has decided to mint a Rs 100 commemorative coin with NTR’s image. The Union Finance Ministry has given instructions to the Mint in Hyderabad to bring out the Rs 100 coin.

The Rs 100 coin with NTR’s image has been minted and it will be unveiled by President Droupadi Murmu.In a release, Purandesewari said NTR’s family members along with 100 people have been invited to the programme, which will be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi on August 28. Meanwhile, the Centre has decided to mint the Rs 100 commemorative coin with 50% silver, 40% copper, 5% nickel and 5% zinc.

