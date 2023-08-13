Home States Andhra Pradesh

Credit of denting image of  peaceful Vizag goes to CM Jagan: JSP chief 

The JSP chief attributed the incidents to easy access that volunteers are having about not just data of the people, but also their whereabouts.

Published: 13th August 2023 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2023 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan met the family members of an old woman, who was allegedly murdered by an ex-volunteer in Visakhapatnam, on Saturday. “It is unfortunate that there has been no reaction from the ruling YSRC, even when a woman was murdered by a volunteer,” he told media persons later.

Pawan Kalyan questioned the police for imposing restrictions on his movements and they were least bothered about criminals in the city. He alleged that the YSRC government’s volunteer system was claiming the lives of innocent people as some of them had turned anti-social elements.“Only a few are coming to the light and several incidents are unreported,” he observed.

The JSP chief attributed the incidents to the easy access that volunteers are having about not just data on the people, but also their whereabouts. “Lack of effective monitoring has made them another Dandupalyam batch,” he said.

Pawan Kalyan did not mince words to say that the law or order situation in the State went for a toss. “When I speak facts, I get targeted,” he said while expressing concern over the lack of security to people.“The credit for denting the image of peaceful Vizag and bringing disrepute to the Port City as a crime hub will go to Jagan,” he remarked.

The JSP chief who visited the controversial CBCNC lands at Siripuram Junction, said when the new government forms in the State, Jagan will have to run around courts, as not a single atrocity and land grabbing by his men will be ignored.

