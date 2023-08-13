Ensure big victory for YSRC: Sajjala

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the people of the State want YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to continue as the Chief Minister, YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy called upon the party cadres to strive for increasing the YSRC majority in the ensuing elections.

Holding a teleconference with YSRC leaders on Saturday, Sajjala said despite the ploys and conspiracies of the Opposition, the victory of YSRC in the next elections is certain and Jagan will continue as the Chief Minister of the State. “Our prime objective is to ensure a big majority for the party in the next elections,” he averred.

Exhorting the partymen to be alert in view of the revision of electoral rolls, Sajjala said MLAs, Assembly constituency in charge, observers and coordinators should ensure that there are no mistakes during the finalisation of the voter list.

Stating that the finalisation of the voter list will be done after the door-to-door survey, Sajjala wanted the booth-level agents to be on high alert and ensure that there are no bogus voters.“During the TDP regime, there were allegations that 60 lakh fake voters were included in the list. Hence, Jagan is particular that no fake voters are there this time,” he asserted.

The YSRC leader said during a recent meeting with party observers, the voter list review was discussed and the role of the party observers was explained in depth. He underlined the need for better coordination among MLAs, regional coordinators and all other leaders of the respective Assembly constituencies, as elections are not far away.

Sajjala said Gruha Saradhulu, Jagananna Sachivalaya conveners have successfully conducted the Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu and Jagananna Suraskha programmes.

The objective of the two programmes is to ensure that the State government’s welfare schemes and development programmes reach every household. He asserted that there has been positive feedback on these two programmes from people, especially on Jagananna Suraksha, as it has benefited all the sections, especially the youth.

On the occasion, Sajjala said the party will be providing insurance cover to Gruha Saradhulu and Sachivalaya conveners, besides Mandal conveners of the YSRC and needed information was sought from them.

“The YSRC leadership will never forget the dedicated and loyal cadre. Hard work always gets recognised. Appropriate responsibility will be given to the loyal workers in due course,” he assured.

The YSRC MLAs and Assembly constituency in charge were asked to conduct meetings in every segment on ‘AP Needs YS Jagan’. “The party cadre should be motivated to take the message to the people that Jagan is the only able leader in the State,” he stressed.

