Five held for forging CMO officials’ digital signatures in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) busted a racket by arresting five people working at the State secretariat for allegedly misusing the digital signatures of senior officials in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) to generate Chief Minister Petitions (CMPs) for their personal use.

Speaking to reporters in Vijayawada on Saturday, APCID cybercrime wing SP Harshavardhan Raju said that the five accused—Kanamarla Sreenu, Guttula Seetharam, Nalajala Sai Ram, Bhukya Chaitanya Naik and Abdul Razak—had formed a team and were creating CMPs without the notice of secretaries by using the e-office login credentials and were forwarding the same to respective departments for approval.

The SP stated that the prime accused, Kanamarla Sreenu, obtained the login credentials and collected money from petitioners to process their pleas with the help of the other accused. Based on a complaint by the CMO officials, the police registered a case. The fraudulent act came to light in February when a staff of CMO secretary Dhanunjay Reddy found one of the CMPs to be fake.

After a thorough inspection, it was learnt that Sreenu was behind the fraud. Later, the prime accused was dismissed based on the inquiry report.

“Despite being removed from the services, Sreenu continued to create fake CMPs with the help of other accused. A similar incident was reported last week when the CMO officials found 66 CMPs to be fake during verification,” Harshavardhan Raju explained.

He also said that the accused had collected Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 from the petitioners for processing the files.

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) busted a racket by arresting five people working at the State secretariat for allegedly misusing the digital signatures of senior officials in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) to generate Chief Minister Petitions (CMPs) for their personal use. Speaking to reporters in Vijayawada on Saturday, APCID cybercrime wing SP Harshavardhan Raju said that the five accused—Kanamarla Sreenu, Guttula Seetharam, Nalajala Sai Ram, Bhukya Chaitanya Naik and Abdul Razak—had formed a team and were creating CMPs without the notice of secretaries by using the e-office login credentials and were forwarding the same to respective departments for approval. The SP stated that the prime accused, Kanamarla Sreenu, obtained the login credentials and collected money from petitioners to process their pleas with the help of the other accused. Based on a complaint by the CMO officials, the police registered a case. The fraudulent act came to light in February when a staff of CMO secretary Dhanunjay Reddy found one of the CMPs to be fake.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); After a thorough inspection, it was learnt that Sreenu was behind the fraud. Later, the prime accused was dismissed based on the inquiry report. “Despite being removed from the services, Sreenu continued to create fake CMPs with the help of other accused. A similar incident was reported last week when the CMO officials found 66 CMPs to be fake during verification,” Harshavardhan Raju explained. He also said that the accused had collected Rs 30,000 to Rs 50,000 from the petitioners for processing the files.