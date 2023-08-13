Five smugglers held with 20 kg of ganja worth Rs 3L in Tirupati

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Sullurpeta police arrested five-member inter-state ganja smugglers and seized 20 kg of cannabis concealed in 10 packets worth Rs 3 lakh, including five mobile phones on Saturday. The accused were Thurapdeen Jalaludeen (34), a native of Thiruvallur district and Garaga Govindu (53), Rajagopal Ravikumar (53), Seedri Sanyasirao (34) and Pasam Deva Prasad (28), natives of ASR and Anakapalli districts.

Speaking to media persons, Tirupati SP P Parameswara Reddy said, “Acting on a tip-off, a team of police personnel conducted vehicular checking at the bus station area in the town.”During the checking, the police identified the five-member gang moving suspiciously and took them into custody, the SP said. According to the preliminary report, the accused were smuggling the ganja from Tuni to Chennai via Tirupati district. They had procured the drugs from Odisha.

To earn easy money, the prime accused, Jalaludeen, formed different teams in Tamil Nadu and Kerala to transport ganja, the SP observed. Disclosing more details, the SP added that the department will invoke PD Act against all five accused. The police department in Tandem with SEB is cracking the whip against ganja smugglers and have booked 257 cases, arrested 763 accused and seized 3,990 kg of ganja worth Rs 4 crore in the district.

