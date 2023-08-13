Home States Andhra Pradesh

Helpline launched for Telugus stuck in Niger

The society informed people residing in Niger that they must take precautionary measures while leaving the country through its border.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a move to boost communication with Telugus stranded in violence-hit Niger, the officials of Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) launched a helpline number on Saturday.

In an official release, the APNRTS officials said that they opened helpline numbers—8500027678 and 0863 2340678—for Telugu people stuck in Niger to communicate with their family members in Andhra Pradesh.  The officials also stated that the Centre has been closely monitoring the situation in Niger even as it has advised Indians living in the African nation to leave the country as soon as possible.

“The Indian embassy issued an emergency contact (+227 9975 9975) for any assistance,” reads the release. The APNRTS advised those planning to travel to Niger to reconsider their plans till the situation normalises.

