Submit report on housing in urban areas: CS to officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy directed officials to submit a report on public housing in urban areas. At a review meeting with the officials on Saturday, he wanted them to focus on urban housing.

Observing that several poor families are residing in small houses and huts that were built by occupying road margins, footpaths, canals and drains, he asked the officials to identify such families to provide them permanent houses under the housing schemes.

Reviewing housing for government employees, the Chief Secretary directed the Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) and Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) G Sai Prasad to identify land for allotment to housing societies of various employees’ associations.

The Chief Secretary also suggested that the CCLA discuss the matter with employees’ associations and submit a report as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is set to review the matter within 10 days. APSHC Managing Director Lakshmisha was present.

