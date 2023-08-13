Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP will resume Amaravati capital works: General Secretary

Interacting with leaders of the Muslim community, Lokesh promised to give prominence to minorities once the TDP returns to power in the State.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh has stated that the works in Amaravati capital city will be restarted soon after the party forms the next government in the State. “One State, One Capital Amaravati is the TDP slogan. Amaravati will be rebuilt in such a way that the five crore people of the State will feel proud of their capital,” Lokesh vowed.

Interacting with the people of Garapadu village in the Pedakurapadu Assembly segment in the combined Guntur district as part of his Yuva Galam Padayatra on Saturday, Lokesh said the TDP government will give top priority to the welfare of the farming community and ensure that farmers get maximum benefits. “The TDP aims to supply water to every acre of farmland in the State to see to it that agriculture becomes profitable. The previous TDP regime had spent Rs 68,194 crore on irrigation, which reflects its commitment to the welfare of farmers,” he averred.

Steps will be taken to supply adequate irrigation water even to the tail-end areas of the Nagarjuna Sagar canals. Also, roads, drainage and other facilities will be developed in all the villages in the State. Industries will be set up in Palnadu to generate employment for youth, he promised.

During an interaction with representatives of SCs and STs of Pedakurapadu, Lokesh termed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy a traitor to SCs and asked why the name of Dalit icon BR Ambedkar was removed from the Videshi Vidya scheme. “In fact, Dalits are the worst sufferers after Jagan had become the Chief Minister,” he remarked and promised to revive all the discontinued schemes meant for the welfare of SCs. Loans will be sanctioned through the SC Corporation and more employment opportunities will be provided to Dalits, he vowed.

Interacting with leaders of the Muslim community, Lokesh promised to give prominence to minorities once the TDP returns to power in the State. “The TDP will never support anything that will harm the interests of Muslims,” he assured.

