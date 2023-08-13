Tirupati police issues ID tags for children going to Tirumala on foot

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: As part of the security measures in the wake of a six-year-old girl mauled to death by a leopard at the 7th mile on the footpath to Tirumala from Alipiri, Tirupati police have introduced security identification tags to children going on foot to Tirumala.

These tags given to children at the police outpost at 7th Mile will have the name of the child, their parents, address, and a contact number. In case the children get separated from their parents or elders during the trek to Tirumala and contact the elders, this ID tags will be helpful.

TTD officials along with police personnel are giving counseling to the people going on foot to Tirumala with children about not leving them alone. People are being advised to hold on to their children till they arrive at Tirumala.

TIRUMALA: As part of the security measures in the wake of a six-year-old girl mauled to death by a leopard at the 7th mile on the footpath to Tirumala from Alipiri, Tirupati police have introduced security identification tags to children going on foot to Tirumala. These tags given to children at the police outpost at 7th Mile will have the name of the child, their parents, address, and a contact number. In case the children get separated from their parents or elders during the trek to Tirumala and contact the elders, this ID tags will be helpful. TTD officials along with police personnel are giving counseling to the people going on foot to Tirumala with children about not leving them alone. People are being advised to hold on to their children till they arrive at Tirumala. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });