1,000th anniversary of Rajaraja’s coronation at Adikavi Nannaya University

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVRAM: Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) is making elaborate arrangements to celebrate the 1,000th anniversary of King Rajaraja Narendra, and the establishment of Rajamahendravaram and translation of Mahabharata into Telugu version by the great poet Nannaya Bhattaraka in the cultural capital of Andhra Pradesh, announced AKNU Vice-Chancellor K Rudraraju.

Addressing media persons, he appealed to the people and intellectuals of Godavari districts to make the event a grand success. Various cultural programmes will be held at the university on August 16 and 17, the V-C said. On development plans, he said a girls hostel and a boys hostel are coming up at a cost of Rs 25.10 crore in the university.

“The State government has given the green signal to fill up vacant teaching staff posts. There are 69 teachers out of the total strength of 143 in the university. The government has given permission to recruit 128 teaching staff. Efforts are on to introduce the digital teaching system in the university soon. As many as 392 colleges are affiliated with the university in erstwhile Godavari districts,” the V-C said.

