Capital Amaravati will be built in three years: Lokesh

Lokesh said Amaravati farmers had sacrificed their lands keeping in mind the progress of the people.

Published: 14th August 2023 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2023 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Telugu Desam Party general secretary Nara Lokesh. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that the completion of the capital Amaravati will be given top priority, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh has said it will be completed within three years after the party returns to power in the State in the next elections. Interacting with farmers of the capital region during his Yuva Galam Padayatra on Sunday, Lokesh said the TDP government would show what is the decentralisation of development within three years.

Alleging that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had completely damaged the future of the five crore people of the State, Lokesh said Amaravati farmers had sacrificed their lands keeping in mind the progress of the people. “The State will have a better future only when psycho Jagan is ousted from power,” he asserted.

Lokesh made it clear that all those who made Amaravati farmers suffer during the YSRC regime would be taken to task. “A judicial inquiry will be conducted against all those who troubled the farmers,” he said.
Jagan who welcomed Amaravati as the State capital when he was in Opposition, is now spewing venom in the name of caste and religion, Lokesh charged. Dalits from Varagani and the people of Ravela met Lokesh and submitted separate memorandums to him on problems faced by them.

