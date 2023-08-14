Jagan should be ousted from power at any cost to save State, asserts Pawan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that his main objective is to defeat Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the ensuing elections, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan has made it clear that it is ok for him to be it his own government or that of an alliance.

Addressing a public meeting at Gajuwaka as part of his Vaarahi Vijaya Yatra on Sunday, Pawan Kalyan emphasised that Jagan should be thrown out of power at any cost. Recalling his defeat in 2019 from Gajuwaka, the JSP chief observed that he is confident of victory now after seeing the large turnout and public support.

“I learned how to fight from Uttarandhra,” he said and exuded confidence that Gajuwaka will be Jana Sena citadel in the ensuing elections. Seeking the people’s support to move ahead, Pawan Kalyan said, “People have to bear Jagan as Chief Minister for another six months.”

On the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant privatisation issue, the JSP chief asserted that ‘Visakha Ukku Andhrula Hakku and no one can deny it. “It is like the heart of Vizag. Several people sacrificed their lives and gave 26,000 acres of land for the steel plant. When the Centre has come up with the proposal of the steel plant, why the elected representatives are keeping silent? Why is Jagan not speaking against it?” he questioned.

Pawan Kalyan reiterated his allegations against Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana and said he encroached on land belonging to a church and described the MP as a rowdy sheeter. “As the MP is afraid of cases against him, he is not speaking against privatisation of Steel Plant,” he observed.

The JSP chief said though he was not elected, he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him not to privatise Vizag Steel Plant. “I told him not to see Vizag Steel Plant as an industry but as a sentiment of people of Andhra,” he said while stressing the need to allocate captive iron ore mines to it.

