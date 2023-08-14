Naidu seeks Centre’s intervention in letter to PM and President

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu shot off letters to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking their intervention, as the situation in the State is ‘beyond the grave’ and democracy is in peril. He said five crore people of AP are going through unprecedented and the most harrowing times due to the anti-democratic and unconstitutional acts unleashed with the unsound mind of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Justifying his action, Naidu claimed that he wrote the letters in the interest of democracy as the Leader of the Opposition to draw their attention. He cited several instances to explain large-scale violence, autocracy and other constitutional violations. According to the TDP supremo, the destruction of constitutional institutions, and attacks on the judiciary and Central agencies have become the order of the day.

Citing examples in his 8-page letter, Naidu claimed that the YSRC government is ‘intimidating’ the legislature, the executive and the judiciary. Further, he claimed that the democratic process is being undermined and places of worship are being attacked. He also charged that fundamental rights are being denied and democratic voices of dissent silenced.

Moreover, he alleged that the State has become the epicentre of drugs and a hub of criminals. In his letter, he also mentioned how the volunteer system is being ‘misused’. “Volunteers are being used to collect all the personal data of individuals in violation of the rights and privacy of citizens. Jagan is likely to use the personal data for ‘threats and blackmail’ at the time of elections to intimidate and force the electorate to vote for his YSRC party,” he mentioned.

Alleging criminal conspiracy against him by the ruling YSRC, Naidu cited several instances when he faced threat to his life. “Jagan orchestrated a murderous attack on me through his henchman and Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy on August 4, 2023, at the three-road junction of Angallu village. I escaped unhurt because I was shielded by NSG commandos,” Naidu said and requested both the President and the Prime Minister to order a fair and just inquiry by CBI into repeated lethal attacks unleashed against him.

