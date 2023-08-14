Notorious Stuartpuram set to be ID liquor free village

Bandhavi Annam By

GUNTUR: After facing years of social discrimination and being called a ‘criminal tribe’, residents of Stuartpuram are now striving towards ensuring that the village is free from ID (illicitly-distilled) liquor. Located along the margins of the National highway-16 in Bapatla district, Stuartpuram has been a rehabilitation colony for the Erukula tribe, who were involved in robberies, since 1910. Harold Stuart, the home member of the then Madras government, had tried to provide them with land for agriculture and employment at the Indian Leaf Tobacco Limited for a brief period of time.

Though the Andhra Pradesh government issued orders for the removal of the tag of ‘criminal tribe’ and declared Stuartpuram a free colony in 1976, the discrimination against them continued, leaving them with no option but to depend on ID liquor manufacturing for making ends meet. As part of the government’s efforts to wean the villagers away from the illegal trade, Stuartpuram was merged with Bethapudi village and land ownership rights were given to the inhabitants. Some of the villagers were given pattas for 150 acres, where they began cultivating various crops, including flowers and leafy vegetables. However, the menace of illegal brewing of ID liquor persisted.

Bapatla district administration is now helping families involved in the ID liquor trade to establish a business to improve their living standards. “We have identified people who are involved in the illegal trade for generations,” Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal said. Stating that helping them reform is a difficult task, he explained that these families have continued in the illegal profession as they have no other means to feed their families.

“However, in a bid to ensure that they continue on their reformed paths, we are keeping a strict vigil on those who have a criminal history. We are confident that the village will soon be free from ID liquor," he added.

The availability of better education, health and employment facilities has helped the village that is home to 3,100 people. Once known for crimes, the village has emerged as a contributor to Indian polity and bureaucracy as IAS officers Devara Rajagopal, Palavarthi Venkateswarulu, Devara Subba Rao, former chairperson of Tribal Cooperative Corporation Ch Koteswara Rao, retired DGP, excise assistant commissioner Chinapothula Prasad Rao, Income Tax officer Edukondalu, sales tax officer Devara Nagaraju, and late Karreddula Kamala Kumari, who served as a Union minister under the Congress government in 1991, hail from here.

Villagers have excelled in the field of sports as well with siblings Ragala Venkat Rahul and Varun, both weightlifting champions, winning several laurels. While Rahul won two gold medals in the Commonwealth Games, his younger brother Varun also participated in the Asian Games.

“Our forefathers were involved in crime to feed their families, but we have come very far in life,” China Koteswar Rao, a retired bank manager, expressed.

“Securing meagre-paying jobs or getting personal loans was next to impossible in the past. This might have pushed the families into illegal activities. But with time and changing perceptions of people, everyone is fed up with the stigma. The current generation doesn’t even know about the so-called ‘criminal tribe’ history. They are pursuing their dreams and careers,” he said.

With the establishment of two primary health centres and a high school in the village, and a cluster of intermediate and degree colleges at Chirala and Bapatla, just seven kilometres away, Stuartpuram has witnessed a lot of development in the past few years, Sarpanch Bogiri Prasad claimed.

“The State government’s welfare schemes are being provided to all beneficiaries, further helping them attain some economic stability. We are striving to provide better education and job opportunities for our children,” he added. The Sarpanch said he has been seeking assistance from local legislator Kona Raghupathi to provide employment to youngsters at the construction site of the government medical college in Bapatla.

