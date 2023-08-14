One lakh devotees expected to visit Srisailam temple today

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna temple in Nandyal district witnessed a heavy rush on Sunday due to the weekend and Sravana Masam. The rush in Srisailam temple is continued from Friday evening hours and by late night on Sunday. At least 50,000 devotees had their darshan at Sri Bramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam.

The figure may rise to over 1 lakh on Monday, the temple officials expected. Even the temple staff had a tough time in controlling the crowds. Due to massive arrivals of vehicles, heavy traffic jam was observed in ghat sections of Nallamala forest near Sakshi Ganapathi which were the main routes to arrive at Srisailam both from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana side. The traffic log jams were a common feature on important days like Saturday, Sunday and Monday, temple executive officer S Lavanna said.

The officials have taken steps to provide all facilities to the devotees, including accommodations, food, drinking water etc. Moreover, the general darshan takes seven to eight hours while special darshan takes four to five hours.

