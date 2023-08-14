Home States Andhra Pradesh

One lakh devotees expected to visit Srisailam temple today

Temple executive officer S Lavanna said that traffic log jams were a common feature on important days like Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Published: 14th August 2023 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th August 2023 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Srisailam temple que-lines packed with a huge number of devotees on Sunday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna temple in Nandyal district witnessed a heavy rush on Sunday due to the weekend and Sravana Masam. The rush in Srisailam temple is continued from Friday evening hours and by late night on Sunday. At least 50,000 devotees had their darshan at Sri Bramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam.

The figure may rise to over 1 lakh on Monday, the temple officials expected. Even the temple staff had a tough time in controlling the crowds.  Due to massive arrivals of vehicles, heavy traffic jam was observed in ghat sections of Nallamala forest near Sakshi Ganapathi which were the main routes to arrive at Srisailam both from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana side. The traffic log jams were a common feature on important days like Saturday, Sunday and Monday, temple executive officer S Lavanna said.

The officials have taken steps to provide all facilities to the devotees, including accommodations, food, drinking water etc. Moreover, the general darshan takes seven to eight hours while special darshan takes four to five hours.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna temple Srisailam temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp