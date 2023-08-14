Pawan Kalyan spewing lies on Rushikonda constructions: RK Roja

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Tourism RK Roja, Minister for IT and Industries Gudivada Amarnath, Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu and several other YSRC leaders lashed out at Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan for his comments against the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government. Expressing dismay over the repeated ‘lies’ being spewed by Pawan Kalyan on the Rushikonda issue, Roja reiterated that the land belongs to the Tourism Department.

“We have 69 acres of land and out of which permission has been given for constructions in 9.88 acres. However, construction has been taken up in less than 2.7 acres. Though we have got permission to construct seven buildings, we are only constructing four buildings of G+1. I don’t understand as to what TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu or Pawan Kalyan has objection when the government is constructing buildings on its land,” she asked.

The Tourism Minister made it clear that if the High Court issues any directions regarding Rushikonda, the government will follow them. “There is no need for likes of Naidu and Pawan Kalyan to be concerned,” she observed.

Taking offence at the JSP chief describing village/ward volunteers as Dandupalyam batch, Amarnath said it is Pawan Kalyan and his friends, who should be called like that. “No one can equal Pawan Kalyan in telling cock and bull stories. For the sake of his foster father Naidu, he is slinging mud at the YSRC government,” he said and questioned the silence of the JSP chief on large-scale irregularities that took place during the TDP regime.

As regards the use of buildings on Rushikonda, he said it will be up to the government to decide. He alleged that Pawan Kalyan had trespassed into government land on Saturday and took videos of it. “We will register a case against the JSP chief,” he said.

YSRC MP MVV Satyanarayana refuted allegations levelled by the JSP chief that he had encroached on lands. He demanded that Pawan Kalyan extend support to Vizag as the executive capital if he was so concerned about the development of the Port City.

