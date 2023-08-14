Summer buffer: Andhra comes up with Cool Roof tech project to beat the heat

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh’s housing department initiates an innovative drive to establish its housing scheme as a national energy-efficient model, starting with a visionary ‘Cool Roof’ model house to enhance comfort and energy efficiency.

At a symposium promoting the pilot project ‘Cool Roof’ under the Eco Niwas Samhita program of BEE, Indo Swiss Building Energy Efficiency Project, special chief secretary for housing, Ajay Jain, highlighted how AP was leading the way by constructing over 25 lakh houses with the proposal/plan of cutting-edge energy-efficient technologies.

These Initiatives will help for lowering temperatures, enhance comfort, significant energy conservation, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions and electricity bills to some extent, Ajay Jain said on the occasion

He also termed the pilot project as a beacon of progress, an advancement that shall yield unprecedented advantages for the beneficiaries, thanks in part to the support of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) for the pilot project.

Lakshmisha, the Managing Director of AP State Housing Corporation Limited, along with Joint MD Siva Prasad have shared that the BEE with the technical assistance of ASCI conducted an analysis in districts like Visakhapatnam, Kakinada and Bapatla. This revealed how the ‘cool roof’ initiative made temperatures cooler, especially under the roof and above it.

For example, in places like Samalkot, the temperature under the roof got 9 °C cooler for houses without ceilings, while in Vellanki, it got 4 degree celcius cooler for houses with ceilings. On top of the roof, in Vellatur, the temperatures were 11 degree celcius cooler with the cool roof. This change promises a future where homes are more comfortable and sustainable.

On the global stage, the AP State Housing Department marked a landmark collaboration at the G20 Summit in Goa. A significant MoU has been signed with the EESL, Ajay Jian observed.

