Angallu stir: HC directs cops not to arrest TDP leaders till August 16

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Monday sought to know whether the ruling party leaders had police permission for staging a protest during TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Angallu. Hearing a petition filed by TDP senior leaders Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy and Pullivarthi Nani seeking anticipatory bail in the cases booked against them by Muddivedu police of Annamayya district, Justice K Suresh Reddy wondered why the YSRC leaders tried to submit a memorandum to the Opposition leaders. Is this not a provocation?, he asked.

Owing to a shortage of time, the hearing in the case was adjourned to Wednesday (August 16). The court asked the advocate general to instruct police not to arrest the petitioners or conduct any proceedings against them till then. The petitioners’ counsel submitted to the court that the TDP leaders took permission for visiting the irrigation projects.

Stating that a complaint was lodged with the police four days after the incident, the petitioner’s counsel said it was done with political motives. He added that except for IPC Sections 115 and 307, all others were bailable cases. Moreover, there were no circumstances that warranted registering a case under Section 307, he said and argued that all other sections were included in the case only to avoid giving notice under Section 41A, he requested the court to grant of anticipatory bail.

Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy appearing for the police department said the TDP leaders diverted from the scheduled route and the cadre resorted to violence after being instigated by their leader. The petitioner’s counsel took an objection to it, as the person mentioned was not part of the case.

