Devotees need not trek Alipiri for Divya Darshan: TTD chief

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Asserting that the safety of devotees is the top priority of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the trust board chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy announced a slew of measures to boost surveillance along the Alipiri pedestrian route leading to Tirumala.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting in Tirupati on Monday in the wake of a six-year-old girl’s death in a suspected leopard attack on August 11. Speaking to reporters, Bhumana said that devotees need not trek the Alipiri footpath to scan their Divya Darshan tokens as they can reach Tirumala by road.

Speaking about the safety measures, TTD chairman along with Executive Officer (EO) AV Dharma Reddy said that 500 CCTV cameras would be installed to monitor the movement of wild animals and drone cameras would be procured, if necessary.

“Wildlife outposts along with animal trackers and doctors will be made available round-the-clock,” Bhumana said and added that focus lights would be installed to increase visibility along the pedestrian route. The practice of offering food to wild animals has been restricted. Vendors must avoid dumping waste on the footpath.

‘Forest dept to take call on fencing footpath’

When asked about the proposal to erect fencing to avoid wild animals entering the path, the TTD chief said that the final call would be taken by the forest department. According to sources, the forest officials informed the TTD that fencing would not prevent leopards from straying into the path and suggested that a separate animal pathway must be created.

Moreover, sign boards cautioning devotees about wild animal attacks will be put up at Seventh-mile Point, Galigopuram and Alipiri. Parents with children aged below 12 years would be allowed to trek on the pedestrian routes only between 5 AM and 2 PM.

However, other devotees would be allowed to trek till 10 PM. Two-wheelers will be allowed to ply on the ghat roads between 6 AM and 6 PM. “Each devotee trekking on the footpath will be provided with a wooden stick for self-defence. The forest staff, who have expertise in tackling wild animal attacks, will be appointed,’’ Bhamana added.

