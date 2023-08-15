Gang of 6 dacoits rob 35 tula gold from Hyderabad Express

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Panic prevailed near Subbarayudu Satram railway gate between Ulavapadu and Tettu railway stations in Prakasam district as a gang of dacoits stole gold from passengers of the Hyderabad bound, Hyderabad-Chennai Express at knife-point and attempted a robbery on the Chennai-bound Charminar Express on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

According to the railway police, six unidentified miscreants, who were allegedly travelling in Hyderabad Express, halted the train at Subbarayudu Satram Railway Gate just after Ulavapadu station and entered into S-1, S-2 and S-3 coaches.

They threatened four women passengers with knives and decamped with gold ornaments weighing around 35-40 tula. After some time, they tried to enter the Charminar Express. Fortunately, the alert railway police personnel faced the thieves, who pelted stones at them and successfully restricted them from entering the train.

An investigation was launched after some of the victims lodged complaints with the railway police.

“So far, we have received one complaint stating that 40 grams of gold ornaments were stolen from a passenger. We are now waiting for copies of the other FIRs, following which cases will be registered. We will arrest the dacoits as early as possible,” Ongole Railway Circle Inspector N Srikanth Babu told TNIE on Monday. A case has been registered.

