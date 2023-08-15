Pawan Kalyan accuses YSRC of looting Uttarandhra

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the ruling YSRC leaders of encroaching lands, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan claimed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has no love for Uttarandhra, but only for the vast natural resources it has.

The actor-politician was speaking to reporters at Vissannapeta in the Anakapalle district on Monday after inspecting 660 acres that were allegedly encroached upon and turned into a reality venture. Pawan accused the YSRC leaders of completely changing the natural landscape.

“The best example is lands (poramboku, dalit lands and hill terrain) in Bayyaram revenue village, where the entire catchment area was destroyed and Rangabolu Reservoir is not receiving water now,” the JSP chief said.

“The total scale of the loot by YSRC leaders for this real estate venture is Rs 13,000 crore,” he alleged. Stating that Andhra Pradesh Water, Land and Trees Act (WALTA) is clearly being violated by YSRC leaders, Pawan said JSP will lodge a complaint with National Green Tribunal and the Central Government on the issue.

