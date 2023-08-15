Sajjala mocks Naidu for seeking CBI investigation into Punganur violence

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Pointing out that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had earlier barred the entry of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the State, YSRC general secretary and government advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Monday mocked the Opposition leader, for now, demanding a CBI investigation into the Angallu and Punganur attacks.

Speaking to reporters, Sajjala said, “Naidu’s frustration levels have reached the peaks since he lost power.” “Naidu instigated the TDP cadre to attack the YSRC cadre as well as the police since he has nothing to boast about. On the other hand, the ruling YSRC has been extending all the welfare schemes to the people in a transparent manner,” he asserted.

The senior YSRC leader lashed out at Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan for making baseless allegations against the government on a daily basis. “There is an unnecessary hue and cry over the Rushikonda issue. Pawan has toured Visakhapatnam all these days and visited Rushikonda and Gajuwaka as well. However, instead of reviewing the reasons why he lost in Gajuwaka, he is criticising the government. The actor-politician is not focussed on winning, but supporting Chandrababu Naidu so he can win the elections in 2024,” the YSRC general secretary said.

