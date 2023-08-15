Submit report on introducing AI in higher education: Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed officials of the education department to work towards introducing International Baccalaureate (IB) syllabus in government schools and intermediate colleges after conducting a detailed study on the needs of the students in the current education system.

During a review meeting with education department officials on Monday, Jagan explained that the detailed study should include steps that have to be taken for introducing AI (Artificial Intelligence) as a subject in higher education, besides sharpening the teaching abilities of the faculty.

Stating that certificates issued to Class X and XII students should be acknowledged and respected across the world, he said, “The study should serve the purpose of shaping students into world-class individuals in tune with the changing trends in science and technology, business, research and economic fields.”

Accusing the previous TDP government of neglecting the students’ needs, Jagan asserted that his government is striving to improve the creativity of students for their future. Further, he urged people, who desire to be leaders, to welcome the revolutionary changes being introduced.

“Education should be job-oriented and the examination system should be able to assess the practicality of what they have learned in schools and colleges. Parents should be made aware of this aspect as well,” the Chief Minister said and added that the government’s aim is to ensure world-class teaching at government schools and colleges.

Instructing the officials to include more topics related to AI in the syllabus, Jagan asked them to collaborate with international academic organisations like IB for improving the creativity levels of students.

“Introduce the curriculum as a pilot course first and later in a full-fledged manner,” he told officials and suggested that teaching and learning methods should be improved in the current and new curriculum with the available AI tools.

Officials briefed the CM on the steps taken to set up Centres of Excellence for research in AI, and introduce foundation courses in higher education during the last semesters, besides developing it as an excellent course for use in teaching, assessment and research.

“The comprehensive AI foundation course will have digital and bilingual content, which is being developed with the cooperation of international institutions, to enable students to learn it in classrooms and also at a personal level.

Steps are also being taken to develop AR, VR content and digital infrastructure and use AI teaching methods and research,” the officials explained. They added computer vision zones, image processing zones and Metaverse learning zones will be established soon at the University level, besides developing faculty application programs in the use of AI.

Officials also informed Jagan that 1,17,012 students, who enrolled for Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC), have learnt 1.5 lakh courses and achieved 5.09 lakh credits.

