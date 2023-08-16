AP eyes to lead the way in PSHPs & green energy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand said that Andhra Pradesh was at the forefront in identifying potential sites for the promotion of Pumped Storage Hydropower Projects (PSHPs) in the country.

Addressing a gathering during the Independence Day celebrations at Vidyut Soudha on Tuesday, Vijayanand stated that Techno-Commercial Feasibility Reports (TCFRs) have been prepared for 29 probable locations with an aggregate potential of 33,240 MW. “Of this, the government allotted 15 PSHPs with a total aggregate capacity of 16180 MW that would contribute towards enhancing power generation capacities in the State for ensuring 24x7 quality and reliable power supply even in future.”

Asserting that the State government has been prioritising the promotion of renewable energy power projects, the Special Chief Secretary (Energy) said that it has been rolling out multiple initiatives, programmes, policies and incentives to accelerate the development of the renewable energy sector.

He pointed out that the biggest advantage of PSHP was their flexibility, which helps in balancing the variable renewable energy generation in a short span of time. Considering the huge capital investments required to establish PSHPs, the government notified Andhra Pradesh Pumped Storage Power Promotion Policy, 2022 to attract private investments.

“Further, Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia policy was introduced in June. It is estimated that there is a green hydrogen demand of 0.34 million tonnes for fertilizer industries and 0.13 million tonnes for the oil refinery sector in AP. This policy will help to utilise the abundant renewable energy resources in the state for the production of green hydrogen and ammonia,” he explained.

Speaking about the measures by the State government to increase the power generation capacity in the State, Vijayanand said that AP-GENCO was in the process of establishing a 960-MW hydropower plant (12 units of 80 MW) at Polavaram. While the first seven units of which are likely to be commissioned in FY 2024-25, and the remaining five in FY 2025-26, he stated.

The AP-GENCO is also planning to establish pumped storage projects of around 5000 MW capacity in collaboration with NHPC (National Hydro Power Corporation). Moreover, the State government has allocated land to the extent of 4000 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 3,750 crore for the construction of a 750 MW solar power project in Kadapa.

As part of the power infrastructure development, works of around 50 sub-stations of 132 KV and 220 KV and 400 KV worth Rs 2,422 crore are under progress in the State.

