GITT introduces 3-year course to boost textile technology in AP

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: In recognition of soaring demand in the textile industry, with an initiative to motivate and train the youth, the Government Institute of Textiles Technology (GITT) has introduced a new course. More than education, the course is a gateway to prosperous careers and substantial starting salaries.

This three-and-a-half-year polytechnic course equips students with essential skills for success. As India’s second-largest employment sector after agriculture, the textile industry offers abundant prospects for the well-prepared.

Speaking to TNIE, Institute principal KV Ramana Babu and department head K Mohammed said, “Qualified students from Polycet-2023 will get a cost-free enrollment opportunity, while those who don’t qualify can secure admission through spot allocation with minimal fees.”

Comprehensive training in spinning, weaving, chemical processing, technical textiles, and apparel manufacturing empowers students to excel on a national level, he added. KV Ramana Babu also explained, “Hands-on industrial training sets this course apart. A stipend of Rs 7,000 per month during this training phase sweetens the deal.”

