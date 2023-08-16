Home States Andhra Pradesh

GITT introduces 3-year course to boost textile technology in AP

As India’s second-largest employment sector after agriculture, the textile industry offers abundant prospects for the well-prepared.

Published: 16th August 2023 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2023 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

Government Institute of Textiles Technology (GITT)

Government Institute of Textiles Technology (GITT) (Photo | Facebook)

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR: In recognition of soaring demand in the textile industry, with an initiative to motivate and train the youth, the Government Institute of Textiles Technology (GITT) has introduced a new course. More than education, the course is a gateway to prosperous careers and substantial starting salaries.

This three-and-a-half-year polytechnic course equips students with essential skills for success. As India’s second-largest employment sector after agriculture, the textile industry offers abundant prospects for the well-prepared.

Speaking to TNIE, Institute principal KV Ramana Babu and department head K Mohammed said, “Qualified students from Polycet-2023 will get a cost-free enrollment opportunity, while those who don’t qualify can secure admission through spot allocation with minimal fees.”

Comprehensive training in spinning, weaving, chemical processing, technical textiles, and apparel manufacturing empowers students to excel on a national level, he added. KV Ramana Babu also explained, “Hands-on industrial training sets this course apart. A stipend of Rs 7,000 per month during this training phase sweetens the deal.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Government Institute of Textiles Technology textile technology

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp