Home States Andhra Pradesh

Lokesh enters Mangalagiri Assembly constituency to a rousing welcome

Some people, who waited for long to have a glimpse of Lokesh, rued that they could not even have a look at him in the large crowd.

Published: 16th August 2023 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2023 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Nara Lokesh

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh greets people during his Yuva Galam Padayatra at Nidamarru in Guntur district on Tuesday I Prasant Madugula

By P Hareesh
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh’s Yuva Galam Padayatra on Tuesday entered the Mangalagiri Assembly constituency, from where he lost his electoral battle in 2019.

As he reached Nidamarru, Lokesh was given a rousing reception by the TDP rank and file, while the local people lined up on the streets and waited for a couple of hours to have a glimpse of the TDP leader. Recalling that Lokesh visited Nidamarru thrice during his electioneering in 2019, a TDP sympathiser said he stood with them when the local authorities tried to demolish some houses in the village.

“The TDP is still strong in some of the villages of the constituency and it may tilt the result in favour of Lokesh in the next elections,’’ said Sambasiva, a tenant farmer, who cultivates flowers in one acre of land. But what makes Sambasiva believe Lokesh bounces back even as the ruling YSRC is going all out with its welfare mantra? “The land prices have fallen drastically and people are not happy with it,’’ he said, adding that Lokesh had not forgotten the people of Mangalagiri even after losing the seat.

In his 50s, Valluri Haragopal of Nutakki, waving the TDP flag said, “The YSRC MLA is certainly facing anti-incumbency factor and people are looking towards Lokesh. It is an undeniable fact that some people are angry with the YSRC government for increasing liquor prices abnormally.’’

Haragopal came all the way from Nutakki to participate in the padayatra along with his fellow villagers in nearly 10 tractors and a similar number of autos. When asked whether they were paid for it, he replied in negative. “Our village, though having a considerable Reddy population, always supports the TDP and the yellow party got more votes than the YSRC in the last elections,’’ Haragopal claimed.

Lokesh, who held the national flag during his walkathon, covered 10.3 km on Tuesday, completing a total length of 2,486.3 km. Lokesh was seen waving to the crowd and sometimes talking to a few, besides interacting with various sections of people.

Some people, who waited for long to have a glimpse of Lokesh, rued that they could not even have a look at him in the large crowd. “He should have climbed atop an open jeep so that we could see him clearly. The huge posse of policemen and volunteers are only visible,’’ said a woman, who tried to give a handshake to Lokesh, but could not do so due to the crowd. Drum beats, DJ songs and TDP slogans kept the party cadres upbeat throughout the Yuva Galam yatra in the village.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mangalagiri Assembly constituency Nara Lokesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp