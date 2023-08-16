NTR aims to boost participation in IMA, targets 5k nominations

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The NTR district witnessed a remarkable surge in student nominations for the Central Government’s Inspire Manak Awards (IMA).

Aspiring young minds have been racing against time to submit their pioneering project ideas online ahead of their August 31 deadline. Under the capable guidance of the District Education Officer, CV Renuka, science teachers have already undergone orientation sessions, setting the stage for a dazzling display of brilliance.

In the 2023-24 academic year, the NTR district has been pushing the envelope to achieve an impressive target—a record-breaking 5,000 nominations—a remarkable jump from 3,966 nominations received in 2022-23 from across the erstwhile Krishna district.

High schools are invited to nominate up to five project ideas each, while UP schools can submit up to three. The innovative project ideas are specifically encouraged to cater to the needs of the underprivileged, including visually impaired and differently-abled individuals, in sectors such as government schemes and agricultural equipment. The laurels are substantial—a coveted prize of Rs 10,000—would be deposited in the accounts of the chosen students and these young minds would build their projects, culminating the district-level science exhibition.

The selected projects would be moved to the state level, followed by the prestigious national-level science fair at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Finally, the toppers at the national event would seize the opportunity to present their marvels at the International Science Expo in Japan.

