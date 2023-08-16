TDP supremo Naidu comes up with Vision-2047

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Observing that corruption is rampant in Andhra Pradesh, which needs to be tackled immediately not only for the growth of the State but also the whole nation, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu underlined the need for active involvement of the youth in the development process.

Releasing the Vision-2047 document at a programme held in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday, Naidu interacted with intellectuals and students. While expressing confidence that India will certainly become the number one country in the world in all spheres, he wanted Telugu people to be in a leading position in this endeavour.

Giving a PowerPoint presentation on Vision-2047, Naidu felt that women, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes, minorities and all other sections should be involved in the mission.

Exuding confidence that India will certainly achieve the expected growth, the TDP supremo underlined the need for eradicating corruption, which is possible only by the youth. “This century is yours and you should take the lead not only to take the State forward but also the country to the topmost position in the globe,” Naidu exhorted.

He firmly believes that Telugus are capable of leading the nation and gave the example of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. “The economic reforms introduced in the country when PV was the Prime Minister, brought a revolutionary change in the whole nation, which enabled India to grow economically. That is the greatness of the Telugu people,” Naidu asserted.

Stating that the economic reforms helped in creating assets, the TDP chief felt that the assets need to be utilised properly with a vision. Asserting that his sole aim is to make the nation poverty-free, he exhorted the youth to take part in the mission with a commitment. At the same time, those who become rich utilising the opportunities, should support the poor to grow, he stressed.“Already those who have migrated to the US, are earning a lot. Others too should grow like that utilising the five strategies that I am highlighting now in the Vision-2047 document,” he explained.

The five strategies highlighted by Naidu include Indian Economy as a Global Economy, Demographic Management and P4 Model of Welfare, Research Innovation and Technology - Leading the Future, Energy - Democratisation, Decarbonisation and Digitalisation and Water Secure India.

Naidu explained in detail what he feels are the most important five strategies that will take the State and the whole nation to the topmost position in the world by 2047. He also reminded the gathering how his Vision 2020 brought radical changes in the State. Earlier, Naidu paid glowing tributes to the statues of former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao and revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju at Beach Road.

