Vijayawada reverberates with hues of patriotism on Independence Day

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Education Department’s tableau bagged first prize during the Independence Day fete that was organised at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium on Tuesday. While the tableau of the medical & health department secured second place, the department of village and ward secretariats stood third. A total of 13 floats belonging to various departments took part in the impressive parade.

The tableau of the education department showcased the reforms made in the sector by the State government, including Nadu-Nedu, a menu of different nutritious foods in mid-day meals schemes, bilingual textbooks, English medium instruction at government schools, interactive flat panels, digital classrooms and students from government schools achieving distinction in various activities besides excelling in academics.

YS Bharathi took part in the Independence Day fete at IGMC Stadium in

Vijayawada on Tuesday | Prasant Madugula

The float by the health department, another priority sector, showcased the new medical colleges that are under construction, Family Doctor Concept that revolutionised medical services in rural areas, YSR Kanti Velugu and Neonatal Care centres.

The Village and ward secretariat department’s float displayed how the village secretariat and volunteer system in the State is taking government services to the doorsteps of the people. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy handed over the prizes to the heads of the three departments.

Later, a total of 12 contingents from the police department, NCC, AP Social Welfare Residential Schools, AP Tribal Welfare Residential Schools, the Bharat Scouts and Guides, AP Red Cross Society and AP Sainik Welfare Department, participated in the parade. Telangana State Police participated as a guest contingent and was the first to pass the saluting dais.

Float of the education department with government’s initiatives such as Nadu-Nedu on display; Prasant Madugula

Among the marching contingents, the 9th battalion of APSP Venkatagiri bagged the top honours followed by 16th battalion of APSP Visakhapatnam. Among the non-uniform contingents, AP Social Welfare Residential Schools bagged the top spot, followed by the Bharat Scouts and Guides contingents. The top contingents received trophies from the Chief Minister.

A total of 65 police personnel received the medals of honour, including the President’s Police Medal for distinguished services. Four police personnel who were honoured with the President’s police medals were senior IPS officer Bhavana Saxena, presently posted as joint secretary of the Ministry of External Affairs, senior IPS officer P Venkatarami Reddy, Inspector General of Police (Training), P Seetaram, commandant-Greyhounds, N Sudhakar Reddy, SDPO, Palamaner, Chittoor district.

As many as 29 police officers of various ranks from AP will receive the Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG) [five Asadharan Aasuhana Kushalata Padak (2022), ten police medals for gallantry (2021) and 16 Mukhyamantri Sourya Pathakam (2023)], President’s Police Medal (PPM) for distinguished service and Police Medals (PM) for meritorious service on August 15, the Union Home Ministry announced on the eve of the 77th Independence Day on Monday.

While the PMG is awarded for showing gallantry in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals, the PPM is awarded for a special distinguished record in service. The Police Medal for Meritorious Service is given to honour the officers for valuable service characterised by resource and devotion to duty. Director General of Police (DGP) Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy congratulated them for their service.

