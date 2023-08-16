Home States Andhra Pradesh

Will continue to promote Sanatana Dharma across globe: TTD chief

Published: 16th August 2023 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2023 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Bhumana Karunakar Reddy

TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and EO Dharma Reddy receiving a guard of honour after hoisting national flag in Tirupati on Tuesday I Madhav K

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: TTD chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy on Tuesday reiterated that the TTD will continue its leadership in promoting Sanatana Hindu Dharma across the globe.

The TTD chairman unfurled the National flag and received a guard of honour as part of the 77th Independence Day celebrations at the TTD parade grounds. Later, addressing the parade, he said Tirumala is a holy shrine of Sri Mahavishnu and TTD is a leader in the propagation of Sanatana Hindu Dharma.

He asked the employees to work with dedication, devotion and commitment to devotees. Karunakara Reddy said all devotees were served two free meals a day without any link to Srivari Darshan and a small laddu after Darshan.

“To contain religious conversions, Srinivasa Kalyanams are performed at dalitwadas apart from Dalit Govindam programme. The TTD has also conducted the Kalayanamastu programme and performed 32,000 weddings till date,’’ he said. 

The dog show by the Vigilance and the horse show by NCC students of SV Arts College thrilled the audience.

