YSRC always keeps in mind national interests, asserts Vijayasai Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC State Coordinator V Vijayasai Reddy said their party would strive for the rapid economic development of the nation by laying emphasis on unity and integrity. Vijayasai Reddy, along with YSRC senior leader Ummareddy Venkateswarlu, participated in the Independence Day celebrations at the party office on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said people should never forget the great sacrifices of freedom fighters, which brought Independence to the nation, and the alertness and bravery of our soldiers, guarding the country’s borders. Expressing concern over some political forces advocating separatism, Vijayasai Reddy accused the main Opposition in the State of being one of them.

“YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is committed to the unity and integrity of the nation. The YSRC is always at the forefront when it comes to protecting the national interests. Be it in the State Assembly or in Parliament, the YSRC always keeps in mind the interests of the nation,” he asserted.

Ummareddy said the present generation should be aware of the fact that Independence is the result of the century-old freedom struggle against British rule. MP Nandigam Suresh, MLCs Lella Appi Reddy, Pothula Sunitha and Kumba Ravibabu, former minister Dokka Manikya Varaprasad and other leaders were present.

New govt will implement better schemes: Pawan Kalyan

“If Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will not retain power in the State in the next elections, nothing will happen and no schemes will be discontinued. In fact, more schemes better than the existing ones will be implemented and named after national leaders,” observed Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, while addressing the JSP women’s wing after hoisting the national flag at the party headquarters in Mangalagiri on Tuesday.

The JSP chief, who undertook Vaarahi Vijaya Yatra in Visakhapatnam, revealed that some people told him that if Jagan gets re-elected they would leave the State. “Why should we leave? Is it not better to chase Jagan out? Let us do that,” he exhorted. The JSP will hold Praja Court soon to expose the ‘atrocities’ of the ruling YSRC leaders, Pawan Kalyan added.

