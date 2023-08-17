Andhra Pradesh government hikes wages of contract staff

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government announced a 37 per cent salary hike and insurance coverage for outsourced employees working on a contract basis in the electricity department. The decision was announced through an order issued by Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand here on Wednesday.

“The move is set to bring a huge monetary relief to 27,000 outsourced employees as their salaries would be increased up to Rs 21,000 per month. The government has also mandated contract agencies to extend group insurance facilities to employees,” a statement said.

The enhancement of wages came after the power utilities and the Andhra Pradesh State Power Employees’ Joint Action Committee reportedly reached an agreement on all issues related to revised pay scales during the deliberations held on August 9.

The employees were supposed to go on an indefinite strike from midnight of August 9, but it had been called off after the consensus was reached. According to the order issued by AP-Transco order, the gross wage of highly skilled workers would go up to Rs 30,605 from Rs 22,589. Skilled workers would draw a salary of Rs 27,953 instead of Rs 20,598. While semi-skilled would get a remuneration of Rs 23,236 instead of Rs 17,144, unskilled workers earning Rs 16,473 per month, would draw a salary of Rs 22,318.

EPF contributions would be paid only on the basic wage of the outsourced workers limited to Rs 15,000, excluding other allowances. The contractor would provide the group insurance and medical insurance to all outsourced workers, whose salary is over Rs 21,000 per month since they are not covered under the Employees’ State Insurance scheme.

However, AP Vidyuth Trade Unions Trade Unions Struggle Committee (APVTUSC), which has been intensifying agitation demanding the regularisation of contract employees, expressed dissatisfaction over the decision.

“We have sought Pay Revision Commission (PRC) with 45 per cent fitment. The amount offered to us doesn’t match the current rates. We will continue with our protest until our demands are met,” APTVTUSC convener P Sivaiah told TNIE.

He said that other demands include regularisation of outsourced employees, GPF and pension for those appointed between 1999 and 2004, biannual election for recognised unions, payment of salaries through the government instead of a third party and unlimited cashless health insurance. The proposed ‘Chalo Vidyuth Southa’ by contract employees of the electricity department on August 17, which was postponed, would be taken up once the High Court issues its orders, he added.

