Andhra Pradesh HC reserves verdict on plea of parents of MLC’s ex-driver

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court expressed dissatisfaction over no mention of whether there was involvement of other people in the CCTV footage related to the murder of Veedhi Subrahmanyam, former driver of YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu, as per the report from the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL) in the supplementary chargesheet.

A division bench, comprising Justice U Durga Prasad Rao and Justice Venkata Jyothirmai, while hearing the case, questioned why police did not file the supplementary chargesheet as directed by the single judge. With arguments from both sides concluded, the court reserved its verdict in the case and directed the police to submit the CD related to the case to the court in a sealed cover.

Following the murder of their son, V Nookaratanam and Satyanaryaana, parents of Subrahmanyam, approached the High Court seeking directions for handing over the case investigation to CBI. In January, the single judge gave a verdict refusing the appeal of Subrahmanyam’s parents for the CBI probe in the case. Police were directed to complete the investigation and file the final chargesheet in the trial court within three months. Challenging the verdict, Subrahmanyam’s parents went for an appeal.

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court expressed dissatisfaction over no mention of whether there was involvement of other people in the CCTV footage related to the murder of Veedhi Subrahmanyam, former driver of YSRC MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar alias Ananta Babu, as per the report from the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL) in the supplementary chargesheet. A division bench, comprising Justice U Durga Prasad Rao and Justice Venkata Jyothirmai, while hearing the case, questioned why police did not file the supplementary chargesheet as directed by the single judge. With arguments from both sides concluded, the court reserved its verdict in the case and directed the police to submit the CD related to the case to the court in a sealed cover. Following the murder of their son, V Nookaratanam and Satyanaryaana, parents of Subrahmanyam, approached the High Court seeking directions for handing over the case investigation to CBI. In January, the single judge gave a verdict refusing the appeal of Subrahmanyam’s parents for the CBI probe in the case. Police were directed to complete the investigation and file the final chargesheet in the trial court within three months. Challenging the verdict, Subrahmanyam’s parents went for an appeal.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });