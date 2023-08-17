Bapatla RTC records seven per cent hike in occupancy rate in a year

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Bapatla district Road Transport Corporation (RTC) has witnessed a spike of 7 per cent in the occupancy rate in 2023 when compared to last year. According to available data, the occupancy rate recorded in 2023 was 71 per cent, while it was 64 per cent in 2022. According to the officials of the district RTC, with the increased occupancy rate, the Bapatla RTC is generating revenue of an average of Rs 10.23 crore every month.

As many as 12 services are run every day from Bapatla to Hyderabad, and eight bus services to Srisailam, with frequent services from Bapatla, Addanki, Chirala, and Repalle depots to Bangalore, Shavuru, Vizaianagaram, Kakinada, and Ongole.

“Over 160 buses are currently functional in the district, with additional 79 hire buses and 30 spare buses. The RTC buses, on a daily basis, cover a distance of nearly 97,000 kilometres, including Indra buses covering a distance of 1,500 km, super luxury buses for 11,800 km, ultra deluxe buses for 5,000 km, express buses for 27,200 km, and Pallevelugu buses for over 50,000 km,” the officials observed.

Sharing more details, the officials stated that the district RTC also improved cargo services and revamped as many as 36 buses with Rs 2 lakh each, to use them for cargo services. The State government has decided to purchase 1,500 new buses, including electric buses also, and will ply them at all depots.

The district RTC officials are also taking special measures to run the bus services to be available for government school students. Along with this, RTC is running a driving school in which training would be given to drivers who have licenses for light vehicles. They also give licenses for heavy vehicles after the training. Each batch has 16 candidates who are trained for 36 days. Till now, as many as 14 batches have completed the training and training for the 15th batch is in process.

