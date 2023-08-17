Jagan to relax five-year regularisation rule

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Services of 4,000 additional contractual employees are set to be regularised as it has been learnt that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken a decision to withdraw the five-year service rule for the staff. Earlier, only contractual staff who had completed five years in service by June 2, 2014, were eligible for regularisation.

However, Jagan has reportedly approved a file withdrawing the rule, thereby making all contract staff who joined the services before June 2, 2014, and are continuing in service to date eligible for regularisation. Orders to this effect are likely to be issued in four to five days.

In line with Jagan’s election promise, the Cabinet had approved a resolution to regularise the services of those who completed five years by June 2, 2014 (State bifurcation day). However, the Chief Minister reportedly decided to do away with the rider with the objective to regularise more number of contract employees. It has been learnt that Jagan approved the file on August 15.

In a release issued on Wednesday, AP Government Employees’ Federation chairman Kakarla Venkata Rami Reddy thanked Jagan for keeping his promise of regularising more number of contract employees. He pointed out that the decision was taken without such a demand being raised.

It may be recalled that the AP JAC Amaravati had submitted a letter to the Chief Secretary during the Joint Staff Council meeting held on July 13, urging the government to relax the five-year service condition and regularise contract employees appointed by June 2, 2014.

VIJAYAWADA: Services of 4,000 additional contractual employees are set to be regularised as it has been learnt that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken a decision to withdraw the five-year service rule for the staff. Earlier, only contractual staff who had completed five years in service by June 2, 2014, were eligible for regularisation. However, Jagan has reportedly approved a file withdrawing the rule, thereby making all contract staff who joined the services before June 2, 2014, and are continuing in service to date eligible for regularisation. Orders to this effect are likely to be issued in four to five days. In line with Jagan’s election promise, the Cabinet had approved a resolution to regularise the services of those who completed five years by June 2, 2014 (State bifurcation day). However, the Chief Minister reportedly decided to do away with the rider with the objective to regularise more number of contract employees. It has been learnt that Jagan approved the file on August 15.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In a release issued on Wednesday, AP Government Employees’ Federation chairman Kakarla Venkata Rami Reddy thanked Jagan for keeping his promise of regularising more number of contract employees. He pointed out that the decision was taken without such a demand being raised. It may be recalled that the AP JAC Amaravati had submitted a letter to the Chief Secretary during the Joint Staff Council meeting held on July 13, urging the government to relax the five-year service condition and regularise contract employees appointed by June 2, 2014.