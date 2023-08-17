Kurnool Mayor’s name missing from voters’ list

K Madhu Sudhakar By

Express News Service

KURNOOL: Mayor of Kurnool Municipal Corporation (KMC) BY Ramaiah was in for a surprise when he learnt that his name was missing from the voters’ list. Widespread news about irregularities in revising the voters’ list prompted the Mayor to enquire with the electoral roll revision officers and check if his name was listed. On receiving the information, Ramaiah rushed to district collector G Srijana, along with his supporters, to lodge a complaint.

Ramaiah is from 19th ward of Kurnool Municipal Corporation. With the elections just nine months away, the Mayor was upset with the news as he was aspiring to contest an MLA or MP seat. The development has further resulted in several people’s representatives cross-checking whether their names are present on the voters’ list or not.

“If the vote of the first citizen of the city itself is missing from the voters’ list, what about the common people?” he rued. Responding, the district collector said officials are looking into the issue. She suspected that Ramaiah’s name might have been deleted as he is a native of Gadivemula, which presently comes under Nandyal district post reorganisation, but his name was included in the voters’ list of Kurnool city.

She asserted that they will identify the lapse, if any and rectify the same by Thursday. The Election Commission of India had directed the Chief Electoral Officer of Andhra Pradesh to facilitate inclusion and modification in the voters’ list before finalising the Special Summary Revision (SSR) in three months.

