Naidu’s Vision-2047 a bundle of papers: Nani

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu unveiled his Vision-2047 document, former minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) unleashed a vitriolic attack on the former chief minister. Stating that deceiving people with false promises was the only vision of Naidu, he sought to know what happened to the Vision-2020 document of the TDP chief. “What is the change that you have brought through your Vision 2020? Can you tell at least one welfare scheme you started with your vision?’’ Nani questioned.

Speaking at a press conference here on Wednesday, the former minister launched a tirade against Naidu. He ridiculed the State for achieving the number one spot in the school dropout rate of children, closure of government schools, collection of user charges from the poor in government hospitals and claiming the lives of farmers, who staged a protest demanding a reduction in power tariff, were some the achievements of the former chief minister’s vision. Terming the Vision-2047 document a mere bundle of papers, Nani mentioned that the TDP chief had promised to decrease the power charges if he comes to power.

“How can one believe the words of Naidu, who was responsible for the police firing on protestors against the power tariff hike at Basheerbagh in Hyderabad in the erstwhile combined AP?’’ he asked.

Nani also pointed out that the debts of the energy department, which were Rs 20,000 crore in 2014, had gone up to Rs 80,000 crore by 2019 during the previous TDP regime. With reference to Vision 2020, Nani said Naidu wanted people, who were dependent on farming, to shift to other sectors and professions. “If his vision was successful, why are 63 per cent of the people in the State still dependent on agriculture?’’ Nani questioned and recalled that Naidu was the one who said agriculture was a mere waste.

Nani questioned as to whether the ‘visionary’ Naidu could complete at least one development project during his tenure. “Can he take credit for at least a single project or scheme after being in politics for so many years?’’ Nani asked.

He alleged that Naidu failed to provide drinking water to his Kuppam constituency. “Naidu had shamelessly visited the pending irrigation projects in the name of TDP Yuddha Bheri,’’ he remarked.

Lashing out at Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, Nani said the actor-politician is not even in a position to announce the name of a leader who would contest the constituency that he is visiting.

