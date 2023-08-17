New PRC finalised for power department employees in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Pay Revision Commission (PRC) with a single master scale has been finalised for electricity employees on Wednesday with senior officials of AP-Transco, AP-Genco, AP-EPDCL, AP-CPDCL, AP-SPDCL, representatives of AP Power Employees Joint Action Committee, a few unions of employees signing the agreements. The new PRC is set to benefit as many as 23,355 families.

As per the agreement, it would come into effect from April 1, 2022, and PRC arrears would be paid in 12 instalments to the electric employees, besides eight per cent fitment. Considering the single master scale, an elaborate study was carried out before finalising the new pay scales.

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand said to address any anomalies in the new pay scales, an HR committee with CMDS of all the three DISCOMs has been set up. Emphasising the need for a united effort to make the power utilities in the state as best in the country, he called upon every employee of the energy department to strive in that direction.

AP-Genco managing director KVN Chakradhar Babu said that everyone in the department should strive to minimize losses and take the organisation on the path of profits by utilising the latest technologies.

On the occasion, the power department officials thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and energy minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy for supporting their sector.

VIJAYAWADA: The Pay Revision Commission (PRC) with a single master scale has been finalised for electricity employees on Wednesday with senior officials of AP-Transco, AP-Genco, AP-EPDCL, AP-CPDCL, AP-SPDCL, representatives of AP Power Employees Joint Action Committee, a few unions of employees signing the agreements. The new PRC is set to benefit as many as 23,355 families. As per the agreement, it would come into effect from April 1, 2022, and PRC arrears would be paid in 12 instalments to the electric employees, besides eight per cent fitment. Considering the single master scale, an elaborate study was carried out before finalising the new pay scales. Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand said to address any anomalies in the new pay scales, an HR committee with CMDS of all the three DISCOMs has been set up. Emphasising the need for a united effort to make the power utilities in the state as best in the country, he called upon every employee of the energy department to strive in that direction.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); AP-Genco managing director KVN Chakradhar Babu said that everyone in the department should strive to minimize losses and take the organisation on the path of profits by utilising the latest technologies. On the occasion, the power department officials thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and energy minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy for supporting their sector.