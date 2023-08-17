One-stop-centre for transgenders at Guntur GGH

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: With an initiative to provide special health care services to transgenders, a one-stop centre providing clinical services was inaugurated at Guntur GGH. Guntur East constituency MLA Musthafa, along with Transgenders Protection Cell nodal officer SP KGV Saritha inaugurated the center, here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Mustafa said that the State government has taken the required measures for the welfare of transgenders. SP Saritha lauded the hospital officials for setting up a special outpatient (OP) department for transgenders, with all basic facilities.

Speaking about various developmental works, hospital superintendent Dr Kiran Kumar said that, construction of the MCH block, and the set up of extra outpatient (OP) registration counters are in progress. MLC Lella Appireddy, GGH deputy superintendent Dr DSS Srinvas PRasad, nursing superintendent Asha Sajani, and others were also present.

