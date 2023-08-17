Home States Andhra Pradesh

One-stop-centre for transgenders at Guntur GGH

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Mustafa said that the State government has taken required measures for the welfare of transgenders.

Published: 17th August 2023 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2023 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

transgender

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: With an initiative to provide special health care services to transgenders, a one-stop centre providing clinical services was inaugurated at Guntur GGH. Guntur East constituency MLA Musthafa, along with Transgenders Protection Cell nodal officer SP KGV Saritha inaugurated the center, here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Mustafa said that the State government has taken the required measures for the welfare of transgenders. SP Saritha lauded the hospital officials for setting up a special outpatient (OP) department for transgenders, with all basic facilities.

Speaking about various developmental works, hospital superintendent Dr Kiran Kumar said that, construction of the MCH block, and the set up of extra outpatient (OP) registration counters are in progress. MLC Lella Appireddy, GGH deputy superintendent Dr DSS Srinvas PRasad, nursing superintendent Asha Sajani, and others were also present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
transgendersGuntur GGHTransgenders Protection Cell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp