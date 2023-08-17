Punganur arson: Car driver ‘reveals’ Challa Babu’s phone talk to police

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kalakada Nareen Kumar, car driver of TDP Punganur constituency in charge Challa Ramachandra Reddy alias Challa Babu, has reportedly told police that his boss spoke to a person, whom he referred as ‘Sir’ during phone conversation, and allegedly discussed the plan to attack police and YSRC cadres during TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Chittoor district on August 4.

Challa Babu is named as accused No 1 in the violence that broke out on the outskirts of Punganur and he is still absconding. Babu’s driver, Nareen, and two others were arrested on Tuesday.

Nareen, in his statement to the police, reportedly stated that on August 1 when they were going from Rompicherla to Punganur, Babu received a phone call. “The caller wanted that the rally should enter Punganur town at any cost, Babu said Ok Sir,’’ Nareen reportedly disclosed.

Babu allegedly told the person on the other side that the police and YSRC leaders would obstruct them, if they enter Punganur town. TDP cadres were allegedly asked to bring empty beer bottles, sticks and stones to attack police and YSRC leaders, and even kill them if necessary to enter the town. Nareen reportedly revealed to the police that he was asked to ensure that the Mandal-level leaders meet him at Babu’s residence at Garnimittavari Palle.

After meeting Naidu at Angallu and returning to Punganur, when his PA told Babu that cases might be registered against them if they indulge in violence, he reportedly stated that ‘Sir’ would take care of the cases legally.

