Sajjala spells out stand on Gannavaram seat

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC seems to have put an end to the ongoing differences between its leaders Yarlagadda Venkata Rao and Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan, who is extending support to the ruling party after winning on a TDP ticket, with party general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy making it clear that those who could not be given MLA ticket would be allotted other posts.

He was referring to Yarlagadda holding a meeting recently to garner support for himself and exert pressure on the YSRC leadership seeking the Gannavaram seat. Though not defecting from the TDP, Vamsi has extended support to the YSRC and also made serious allegations against the leadership of his parent party. Yarlagadda, along with another senior YSRC leader Dutta Ramachandra Rao, opposed the ‘entry’ of Vamsi into the party and the two groups were at loggerheads for long.

While Yarlagadda lost to Vamsi in the 2019 elections, Dutta got defeated in 2014. Considering that Vamsi got elected twice in 2019 even during the strong YSRC wave, the ruling party is said to have inclined to Vamsi as its candidate from Gannavaram in the next elections. The party leadership is said to have asked both Dutta and Yarlagadda to work for the victory of Vamsi and their political interests would be taken care of.

Yarlagadda had reportedly told the YSRC leadership that he would like to contest the elections again and is not inclined to accept any nominated post, even if it is to the Legislative Council. As a show of strength, Yarlagadda had recently held an Atmeeya Sammelan in Gannavaram where he said he won’t compromise and contest from Gannavaram in the ensuing elections.

Responding to the meeting held by Yarlagadda, Sajjala said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has made his stand clear on his choice of MLA candidates. “Those who could not be given MLA tickets would be given some other post. If someone does not want to remain in the party, he can quit,’’ Sajjala said.

