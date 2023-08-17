Stop looting natural resources in Uttarandhra: Pawan to YSRC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing concern over the unrestrained loot of natural resources in Uttarandhra by the ruling YSRC, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan said if not stopped, there will be no more natural resources. The JSP chief visited Erra Matti Dibbalu on the way to Bhimeeli from Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, along with PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar and other leaders.

Speaking to media persons, Pawan Kalyan underlined the need to conserve Erra Matti Dibbalu, a notified National Geo-heritage Monument, which was formed some 20,000 years ago according to the Geological Society of India. “Erra Matti Dibbalu is spread over 262 acres and such natural wonders can only be seen in Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka. Now, such an important heritage monument is being destroyed in the name of real estate ventures and the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority, which should conserve the site, is actually helping in its destruction,” he observed.

Pawan Kalyan alleged that the YSRC had come up with a concrete plan to loot Erra Matti Dibbalu. “Had the ruling YSRC leaders put the same focus they are putting on looting the natural resources, on development and welfare of the people, it would have been a different story,” he remarked.

Demanding the YSRC government to stop the looting of natural resources, the JSP chief said he would complain to the National Green Tribunal and lead a people’s movement to protect Erra Matti Dibbalu if no immediate action was taken in this regard.

