Swaminarayan Trust members call on CM Jagan

The gurukul trust has come forward to establish international schools in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Pulivendula.

Published: 17th August 2023 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2023 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Trust members call on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Trust members called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli on Wednesday. They invited Jagan to the foundation stone laying ceremony of the gurukul trust school in Tirupati next month. The Chief Minister has accepted their invitation. The gurukul trust has come forward to establish international schools in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Pulivendula.

Trust member Sukh Vallabh Swamy expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for allotting land for the construction of schools in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Pulivendula. The trust will make arrangements for the groundbreaking ceremony in Visakhapatnam and Pulivendula after the event in Tirupati. The schools will impart value-oriented education based on Indian traditions and culture, along with a modern syllabus.

