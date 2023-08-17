Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP committed to youth empowerment: Nara Lokesh

Reiterating that construction of capital Amaravati will be completed within three years, he said the entire education system from KG to PG will be totally cleansed.

Published: 17th August 2023 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2023 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Telugu Desam Party general secretary Nara Lokesh. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that investments will pour in soon after the TDP returns to power in the State, party general secretary Nara Lokesh has said IT companies will be set up in Visakhapatnam within 100 days of forming the government. Addressing the youth at Yerrabalem near Mangalagiri during the Hello Lokesh programme organised as part of his ongoing Yuva Galam Padayatra on Wednesday, he said the walkathon is meant to raise their voice.

Reiterating that the construction of the capital Amaravati will be completed within three years, he said the entire education system from KG to PG will be totally cleansed. The fee reimbursement scheme will be reintroduced by the TDP to ensure that students overcome their financial constraints and vice-chancellors of all the universities will be appointed without any political considerations, he vowed.

“The TDP leadership is committed to allotment of 40 per cent of party tickets to youth in the ensuing elections. A job calendar will be released every year as per schedule to fill up all the vacancies in various government departments. The sole aim of the TDP is to make the State poverty-free. Legislation will be enacted for the safety and security of women. The provisions will be formed in such a way that anyone should get scared of looking at women,” he averred. Lokesh called upon the people to vote for the TDP if they want to change the face of AP.

