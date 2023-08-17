Two-year-old leopard found dead in Satya Sai

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: A leopard was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Melavaya forest area in Madakasira Mandal in Sri Satya Sai district on Wednesday. According to Penukonda Forest Range Officer (FRO) Srinivasulu, the forest department found a female leopard aged around 1.5-2 years dead in the forest area.

The FRO said that he inspected the region after being alerted by local villagers and field staff of the forest department about the death of the leopard. He stated that no injuries were found on the leopard’s body, however, the big cat was found foaming at the mouth.“A postmortem would be performed on Thursday to ascertain the cause of the death,” he added.

