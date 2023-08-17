Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC government a curse to farmers, agriculture sector in doldrums: Naidu

Terming the administration a continuous process, the TDP supremo said the people give power to any party only for five years and once again the leaders have to approach them for votes.

VIJAYAWADA: Terming the YSRC government a curse to farmers, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu said the agriculture sector was in the doldrums due to its inefficient policies. The Polavaram project, which is the lifeline of the State, had become a victim of the reverse rule of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Naidu said.

Interacting with farmers at Yedida village in Konaseema district on Wednesday as part of ‘Bhavishyathuku Guarantee’, Naidu launched a broadside against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.“The situation is so bad now that the farmers of Godavari delta, which is the Rice Bowl of India, are forced to desert their favourite profession of farming,” he regretted. The TDP supremo claimed that he had completed 72 per cent of the Polavaram project.

“Had the project been completed, by now farmers of Godavari districts would have grown three crops a year but this ‘psycho’ Chief Minister has totally damaged it in the name of reverse tendering,” he alleged.
He asked the farmers whether the lands in the tail-end areas are getting irrigation water after this ‘psycho’ has come to power. A review meeting on agriculture was not conducted even once in the last four years, he pointed out.

Explaining how the Polavaram project works were taken up and how water was supplied to Rayalaseema, Naidu felt that now this imprudent Chief Minister has to depend on the Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Scheme, which was executed by the previous TDP regime. The Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Scheme pumps were switched on fearing a revolt from the people, he remarked.

Terming the administration a continuous process, the TDP supremo said the people give power to any party only for five years and once again the leaders have to approach them for votes.“We will be in the ruling only if you elect us,” he said and asked whether at least a single farmer is feeling happy now. 

