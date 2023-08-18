Andhra Pradesh High Court reserves verdict on TDP leaders’ bail pleas

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Arguments on the anticipatory bail petitions filed by TDP leaders Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy and Pulivarthi Nani in the Andhra Pradesh High Court concluded on Thursday and the verdict was reserved.

The TDP leaders sought anticipatory bail in the cases registered against them by Mudivedu police in connection with the violence that took place at Angallu in Annamayya district during the visit of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on August 4.

Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy urged the court not to give anticipatory bail as the influential TDP leaders could manipulate the witnesses. He mentioned that 47 police personnel were injured in the violence. Advocates Posani Venkateswara Rao and Sumanth, representing the petitioners, argued that it was the YSRC cadre that indulged in stone-pelting on Naidu.

During the hearing of another related case, Justice K Sreenivasa Reddy observed that there is an alibi that TDP Politburo member R Srinivasa Reddy was not present at Angallu at the time of violence and in spite of that police had registered a case against him. Srinivasa Reddy’s advocate submitted to the court flight tickets of the TDP leader from Kadapa to Hyderabad and from there to Delhi on August 4.

The Additional Advocate General said the police registered the case based on the testimony of witnesses. He argued that a boarding pass could be obtained even from the house and that in the case registered under Section 307, quash petition could not be filed.

VIJAYAWADA: Arguments on the anticipatory bail petitions filed by TDP leaders Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, Nallari Kishore Kumar Reddy and Pulivarthi Nani in the Andhra Pradesh High Court concluded on Thursday and the verdict was reserved. The TDP leaders sought anticipatory bail in the cases registered against them by Mudivedu police in connection with the violence that took place at Angallu in Annamayya district during the visit of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on August 4. Additional Advocate General Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy urged the court not to give anticipatory bail as the influential TDP leaders could manipulate the witnesses. He mentioned that 47 police personnel were injured in the violence. Advocates Posani Venkateswara Rao and Sumanth, representing the petitioners, argued that it was the YSRC cadre that indulged in stone-pelting on Naidu.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); During the hearing of another related case, Justice K Sreenivasa Reddy observed that there is an alibi that TDP Politburo member R Srinivasa Reddy was not present at Angallu at the time of violence and in spite of that police had registered a case against him. Srinivasa Reddy’s advocate submitted to the court flight tickets of the TDP leader from Kadapa to Hyderabad and from there to Delhi on August 4. The Additional Advocate General said the police registered the case based on the testimony of witnesses. He argued that a boarding pass could be obtained even from the house and that in the case registered under Section 307, quash petition could not be filed.