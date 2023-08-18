Andhra Pradesh PSC releases Group-1 final results

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) announced the final results of the Group-1 examination on Thursday. The board chairman Gautam Sawang said that women aspirants outshined in the exam by bagging six out of the first top 10 ranks while releasing the results at APPSC headquarters in Vijayawada.

Speaking to the reporters, Gautam Sawang said the commission issued the notification for filling 111 Group-1 posts in 16 departments on September 2022 and completed the entire recruitment process in a record time of 11 months.

“While 59 men and 51 women candidates were selected for the posts, one seat was allotted for sports quota,” he stated.

He further went on to say that a total of 1,26,449 candidates had applied for the examination and 87,718 candidates appeared for the screening test conducted in January and that the results were announced in a record time of 19 days. As many as 6,455 candidates were shortlisted for the mains in 1:50 ratio and the examination was conducted using the printed question paper format. Of the 218 candidates interviewed, 110 were selected.

“Like never before, APPSC increased the standards of exams such as preparation of question papers on par with UPSC standards, monitoring of the examination process through CCTV cameras was integrated to a central command control centre, biometric and facial recognition were implemented to avoid malpractice and ensure transparent evaluation. It has been purely a merit-based selection as one can see that several candidates from IIT, IIM, NIT, BITS and other premier institutes were selected for the personality test,” Sawang explained.

He further said that one of the candidates, who was qualified for the interview round, was debarred as he furnished a fake medical report pertaining to his height. “We are also filing a criminal case against him,” he added.

Sawang spoke about the upcoming notifications to fill Group-1 and Group-2 exams for 2023 and clarified that the exam pattern and syllabus have been revamped in order to incorporate a higher degree of rationality and to eliminate duplication along with a greater emphasis on current topics, including Indian society, science and technology. “The previous exam pattern of three papers has been replaced by two papers in the mains to eliminate duplicity and redundancy,” he explained.

He further added that APPSC would also conduct a recruitment process of 2,020 posts of assistant professors and 220 junior lecturers for universities and IIITs across the State in coordination with the higher education department shortly.

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) announced the final results of the Group-1 examination on Thursday. The board chairman Gautam Sawang said that women aspirants outshined in the exam by bagging six out of the first top 10 ranks while releasing the results at APPSC headquarters in Vijayawada. Speaking to the reporters, Gautam Sawang said the commission issued the notification for filling 111 Group-1 posts in 16 departments on September 2022 and completed the entire recruitment process in a record time of 11 months. “While 59 men and 51 women candidates were selected for the posts, one seat was allotted for sports quota,” he stated.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He further went on to say that a total of 1,26,449 candidates had applied for the examination and 87,718 candidates appeared for the screening test conducted in January and that the results were announced in a record time of 19 days. As many as 6,455 candidates were shortlisted for the mains in 1:50 ratio and the examination was conducted using the printed question paper format. Of the 218 candidates interviewed, 110 were selected. “Like never before, APPSC increased the standards of exams such as preparation of question papers on par with UPSC standards, monitoring of the examination process through CCTV cameras was integrated to a central command control centre, biometric and facial recognition were implemented to avoid malpractice and ensure transparent evaluation. It has been purely a merit-based selection as one can see that several candidates from IIT, IIM, NIT, BITS and other premier institutes were selected for the personality test,” Sawang explained. He further said that one of the candidates, who was qualified for the interview round, was debarred as he furnished a fake medical report pertaining to his height. “We are also filing a criminal case against him,” he added. Sawang spoke about the upcoming notifications to fill Group-1 and Group-2 exams for 2023 and clarified that the exam pattern and syllabus have been revamped in order to incorporate a higher degree of rationality and to eliminate duplication along with a greater emphasis on current topics, including Indian society, science and technology. “The previous exam pattern of three papers has been replaced by two papers in the mains to eliminate duplicity and redundancy,” he explained. He further added that APPSC would also conduct a recruitment process of 2,020 posts of assistant professors and 220 junior lecturers for universities and IIITs across the State in coordination with the higher education department shortly.