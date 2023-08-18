Army recruitment rally at AP's Narasaraopet from August 20

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as 5,000 aspirants from 13 districts would participate in the army recruitment rally (Agnipath) to be held from August 20 to 26 in Narasaraopet and arrangements are in progress accordingly, said Palnadu district Collector Sivashankar Lotheti.

He along with Joint Collector Shyam Prasad conducted a review meeting on the arrangements for the recruitment rally on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that a recruitment rally would be held at SAAP Stadium and accommodation arrangements for the candidates are completed.

Candidates from 13 districts, including Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nandyal, Kurnool, Anatapuram, YSR Kadapa, Tirupati, Annamaiah, Chittoor, SPS Nellore, and Sri Satya Sai, would participate in the recruitment rally. He instructed the health and medical department officials to arrange all required medical equipment in prior. The common public will not be allowed to enter the premises until the rally is completed.

