Home States Andhra Pradesh

Army recruitment rally at AP's Narasaraopet from August 20

The common public will not be allowed to enter the premises until the rally is completed.

Published: 18th August 2023 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2023 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army jawan in Ladakh

Image used for representation purpose. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as 5,000 aspirants from 13 districts would participate in the army recruitment rally (Agnipath) to be held from August 20 to 26 in Narasaraopet and arrangements are in progress accordingly, said Palnadu district Collector Sivashankar Lotheti.

He along with Joint Collector Shyam Prasad conducted a review meeting on the arrangements for the recruitment rally on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that a recruitment rally would be held at SAAP Stadium and accommodation arrangements for the candidates are completed.

Candidates from 13 districts, including Guntur, Bapatla, Palnadu, Prakasam, Nandyal, Kurnool, Anatapuram, YSR Kadapa, Tirupati, Annamaiah, Chittoor, SPS Nellore, and Sri Satya Sai, would participate in the recruitment rally. He instructed the health and medical department officials to arrange all required medical equipment in prior. The common public will not be allowed to enter the premises until the rally is completed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Army recruitment rally Narasaraopet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp