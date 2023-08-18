De-recognise TDP for anti-social activities: Rajya Sabha member

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC general secretary and Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy on Thursday demanded that the Election Commission de-recognise the Opposition TDP for supporting anti-social activities.

Speaking to the media after holding a review meeting with YSRC leaders of the Bapatla Lok Sabha constituency, Vijayasai Reddy tore into the TDP for its Vision-2047 document. “After 2020, the TDP has now found a new way to fool people with a document called Vision-2047, which is filled with lies,’’ he remarked and added the people of AP are not ready to believe Naidu any more.

“The TDP is a party that supports unscrupulous people, who are all cheaters and liars. The Election Commission should revoke the recognition of TDP,’’ he demanded. Vijayasai Reddy exuded confidence that the party would win more than 151 Assembly seats in the 2024 elections. The MP said, “Naidu is trying to ally with any political party to come back to power. Even if all the political parties join hands, the YSRC will certainly retain power,’’ he asserted.

Describing the TDP as Telugu Drohula Party, which instigated people to attack the police, Vijayasai Reddy said the people need not vote for Naidu, who does not have their own house in AP. “He can be considered as a Non-Resident Andhraite as he resides in Telangana,’’ he observed. The MP revealed that several surveys have predicted a landslide victory for the YSRC in the next elections and said, “I can guarantee that after 2024, the TDP will vanish.”

Jagan ruined transport sector: Lokesh

TDP general secretary has said the ensuing TDP government will review the lopsided tax system in the transport sector and take steps to ensure digital transactions with total transparency to promote development.

Interacting with representatives of the New Andhra Motor Truckers Association, who submitted a memorandum to him at the Yerrabalem campsite in Tadepalli mandal on Thursday during his Yuva Galam Padayatra, he alleged that truck drivers and owners were being subjected to various kinds of harassment by the YSRC government.

“The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has totally destroyed the transport sector. The situation is so bad that truck owners are becoming drivers due to heavy tax burden and excessive penalties on them,” he observed.

Promising to build restrooms along the national highways in the State, Lokesh said steps will also be initiated so that the truck drivers and owners will not face any kind of harassment from any section once the TDP returns to power in the State in the ensuing elections.

